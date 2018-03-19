Mining dependents have started gathering at Panaji. Heavy police force has been deployed in the capital to prevent any untoward incidents.

Agitators who have gathered at the KTC bus stand in Panaji are refusing to move from the area causing tension between the law enforcement agencies and the agitators for a brief period.

DGP Muktesh Chander and his team are at the KTC bus stand premises along with North Goa Collector Neela Mohanan. Collector has appealed to the agitators to move towards the central library from the bus stand area to avoid causing inconvenience to students answering their exams.