Goa Barge Owners Association(GBOA) today reiterated their threat to empty iron ore loaded in their barges into the sea. “We want to prevent the barges from sinking,” said GBOA.
GBOA also said that they would approach the courts by Wednesday if no solution is in sight by then.
The barges loaded with iron ore are currently anchored in the rivers after ban on ore transportation in the state.
GBOA reiterate threat to empty ore laden barges into the sea
