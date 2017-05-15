Check Your GCET Score Here

https://www.goa.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/gcet2017.pdf

The Results of GCET (Goa Common Entrance Test) conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education has been declared today.

Admissions to M.B.B.S., B.D.S., B.H.M.S. and B.A.M.S. Courses will be made on the basis of NEET (UG) 2017 conducted by CBSE.

GCET was conducted across 15 centers in the State.

A total of 5116 candidates registered to appear at GCET 2017, conducted in the four subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

The test results have been evaluated and processed, using electronic ORS(Objective Response Sheet) technology. The test has been conducted and results prepared with the active cooperation of IIT Bombay.

Students are advised to fill up the specified Admission Form (B/B1/B2) for admissions to Professional Degree Courses and submit self attested copies of all essential documents, together with their admission forms. These forms will be accepted at the Directorate of Technical Education, Porvorim and Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

Students passing standard 12 from Boards other than Goa Board, whose Standard 12 results are not declared by May 26, 2017 are required to submit the duly filled up admission forms by May 26, 2017. Results are to be submitted, immediately upon the declaration.

Candidates may note that Form B1/B2 has to be submitted by May 26, 2017, irrespective of declaration of NEET/NATA results. NEET/NATA results are to be submitted, immediately upon declaration.