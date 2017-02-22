Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi bagged the first prize in the All Goa Inter-Collegiate Quiz Competition on the Life and Times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj organized by the Department of Information and Publicity in association with ZP Member Kavlem and Village Panchayat, Bandora as part of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Celebration held at Farmagudi, Ponda on February 19, 2017.

The runners-up prize went to Govind Ramnath Kare College of Law, Margao whereas the third and fourth prize went to V.M. Salgaonkar College of Law, Miramar and D.M.’S College and Research Foundation, Assagao-Mapusa. In all ten teams from different colleges in the State took part in the Quiz competition. Similarly, in the Solo Fancy Dress with Dialogue Competition on the Life and Work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Harsh Samant of K.B. Hedgevar Vidhyalaya won the first prize whereas Prayag Tari of Sharada English High School bagged the second prize. The third prize went to Sarvadnya Patil of Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Ponda. The Consolation prizes went to Sanghavi Samant Dessai of New Educational Institute , Curchorem and Laxmi Morajkar of Saraswat Vidhyalaya.

Jayant Tari, Director of Information and Publicity gave away prizes to the winners of Quiz and Solo Fancy Dress Competitions. The winners of the Quiz Competition are Kedar Dicholkar and Sahil Wagh while the runners-up are Kaushik Dessai and Gaurav Gaonkar. The third and fourth prize winners are Varun Bhandankar and Jayant Kaarna and David Fernandes and Mustafa Besargi respectively.