             Goa Engineering College, Farmagudi bagged  the first  prize in the All Goa Inter-Collegiate  Quiz Competition on the Life  and Times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj organized by the Department of Information and Publicity  in association with ZP Member Kavlem and Village Panchayat, Bandora as part of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Celebration  held at Farmagudi, Ponda on February 19, 2017.

 

 

The runners-up  prize went to Govind  Ramnath Kare College of Law, Margao whereas   the  third and fourth  prize went to V.M. Salgaonkar College of Law, Miramar and D.M.’S College and  Research  Foundation, Assagao-Mapusa. In all ten teams from different   colleges in  the State took part in the Quiz competition. Similarly, in the Solo Fancy Dress with Dialogue  Competition on the Life and Work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Harsh Samant of K.B. Hedgevar Vidhyalaya won the first prize whereas  Prayag Tari of Sharada English High School bagged the second prize. The third prize went to Sarvadnya  Patil of  Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Ponda.  The Consolation prizes went  to  Sanghavi Samant Dessai  of New Educational Institute , Curchorem and Laxmi Morajkar of Saraswat Vidhyalaya.

Jayant Tari, Director of Information and Publicity  gave away prizes to the winners of Quiz and Solo Fancy Dress Competitions. The winners of the Quiz Competition  are Kedar Dicholkar and Sahil Wagh while the runners-up are Kaushik  Dessai and Gaurav Gaonkar. The third and fourth prize winners are Varun Bhandankar and Jayant Kaarna and   David Fernandes and Mustafa Besargi respectively.

 

 

