The Goa Education Development Corporation has announce the Interest Free Education Loan(IFEL) Scheme for the Academic year 2017-18. Fresh and Renewal application forms for IFEL Scheme will be available in the office Goa Education Development Corporation (GEDC), ground floor, SCERT building, Alto Porvorim from October 3, 2017 to December 20, 2017 from 10.00 a.m to 12.30 p.m and 2.00 p.m to 5.00 p.m. The complete forms should be submitted in office on or before December 29, 2017 from 10.00 a.m to 12.30 p.m and 2.00 p.m to 5.00 p.m