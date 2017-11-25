Bhumi Pednekar has been breaking stereotypes even before the release of her debut film, Dum

Laga Ke Haisha, which was highly acclaimed and won her the Filmfare award for Best Debut

female. The actress next chose films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan

both of which talked about unconventional subjects.

At IFFI2017, the young actress spoke extensively about women and breaking the stereotypes in a

candid conversation with movie buffs and her fans, at a special Master-class.

Bhumi expressed, “Being overweight was linked to being depressed for a long time and I was

happy that a film like Dum Laga Ke Haisha changed that thinking.” Post Dum Laga Ke Haisha I

was offered around 24 scripts but the roles offered weren’t good enough for me to even consider.

I waited for the right opportunity and the perfect script. I grabbed films like Toilet: Ek Prem

Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan because they were important roles written for an actress. I

feel myself lucky if I can make a difference to even one life through the films that I do."

During the Q&A session, the Bhumi Pednekar displayed some more views.

To the question of whether she would like to do films that carry a social message, she replied

positively and said that as an individual you cannot avoid your responsibilities.

She also added that she loves her country from a very young age and given a chance she would

like to do films with social messages in the future too.

To the question of what kind of stereotypes she would like to break in personal life, She

responded that she would like to get rid of gender differences; even today, ‘ghar ka chiraag' is

understood by the boy.

Responding to another question, she said, the characters in her film were progressive by thoughts

and not by clothes.

The 48 th edition of IFFI is being held from the 20 th to 28 th of November, 2017, in the beach state

of Goa.