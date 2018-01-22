General store gutted in fire at Benaulim By Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :30 pm A recently started general store was gutted in fire at Benaulim late night on Sunday. Short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire. Owner of the supermarket has claimed loss to the tune of Rs 6 lakh due to the fire. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Banastarim bridge closed for vehicular traffic on Jan 28 morning Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :50 pm General store gutted in fire at Benaulim Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :30 pm Raj Bhavan open for public on January 26 Digital Goa - January 22, 2018, 8 :18 pm Major water pipeline bust at Curti-Ponda Team Digital Goa - January 21, 2018, 10 :32 am