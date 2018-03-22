Goa Government Employees’Association (GGEA) today demanded action in the assault case at Hospicio Hospital, Margao. The PRO of Hospicio Hospital Sarfaraz Shaikh was assaulted by some member of public while discharging his duties.
“If the culprit is not booked immediately we may not hesitate to protest openly,” warned GGEA.
GGEA demands action against in assault case at Hospicio
