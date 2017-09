The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) comprising of A.D.Salkar and J.A Keny today adjourned to 5th October hearing on the complaint by Adv. Aires Rodrigues over the alleged 51 lakh food scam at last year’s BRICS Summit held in Goa. The GHRC today directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to submit a certified copy of the order passed by the Bombay High Court in the matter.