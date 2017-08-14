Goa Human Rights Commission today issued an order stating that the practice of disrobing deceased women before cremation violates the dignity of women and therefore violates the basic human rights of women.

It recommended appropriate authorities to issue circulars to all local bodies to stop disrobing of deceased women. Welcoming the order of GHRC convenor of Bailancho Saad Sabbina Martins said,” Now it is a test for state Administration to implement order. We recommend the government to issue appropriate directions to all the concerned authorities.”