While holding that the dead body cannot be kept in the morgue for an indefinite period, the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) comprising of A.D.Salkar and J.A Keny has asked the North Goa Collector to issue suitable directions in accordance with law to dispose the body of late Fr. Bismarque Dias which is lying in the morgue at Goa Medical College in Bambolim since 7thNovember 2015.

In April this year the North Goa Collector had submitted before the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) that the Parish Priest of St Estevam had informed that he cannot carry out the final rites of Fr Bismarque Dias without the N.O.C from the relatives.

Adv. Aires Rodrigues in his complaint to the GHRC in March this year had pointed out that since 7th November 2015 the decomposed body of late Fr. Bismarque Dias who was found dead at St Estevam was languishing in the morgue of the Goa Medical College.

Pointing out that with all the forensic tests done and the viscera report having been received the mortal remains are not required for any further examination, Adv. Aires Rodrigues in his complaint submitted that Fr Bismarque Dias who so selflessly, dedicatedly and tirelessly toiled for Goa must be given a fitting farewell and laid to rest with all due respect to the great departed soul.