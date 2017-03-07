Adv. Aires Rodrigues has today moved the Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) over the inordinate delay by the Goa Government in processing the pension papers of those retiring with many employees having to run from pillar to post to get their pension even months after their retirement.



Pointing out to the very disturbing case of Mahadev Paryekar, a retired High Court peon who was on Sunday found hanging at his house in Sattari, Adv. Rodrigues has stated that Mahadev Paryekar after having very conscientiously worked all his life had retired on 31st August last year and was struggling over the last many months to get his pension papers cleared.



Stating that retirement benefits are the accumulated savings of a lifetime of service and that denial, non-payment or delayed payment tantamounts to denial of an individual’s rightful property, Adv. Rodrigues has stated that it was also a violation of the human rights of the victim and their next of kin wherein their livelihood is affected, often resulting in untold misery, starvation and poverty.