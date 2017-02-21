The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) comprising of Retired District Judge A.D.Salkar and Mr.J.A Keny has today issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police directing them to appear on 28th February in connection with the complaint filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues seeking a thorough probe into the 2006 missing case of Saleli youth Shanu Gaonkar.

Drawing the attention of the GHRC that there is clinching evidence how in 2006 Saleli resident Shanu Gaonkar was shot dead, Rodrigues has in his complaint stated that in a video that has gone viral on social media, a former driver of Vishwajeet Krishnarao Rane, BJPs Poriem candidate has given in-depth details of how Shanu Gaonkar was shot dead at a Bar. Shanu Gaonkar has been missing from 2006.

Rodrigues in his complaint has also stated that the blatant acts of commission and omission by the State Government in failing to nab the real culprit who is hand in glove with the Police, not only makes a mockery of justice, but is a clear human rights violation against the deceased and his family members by not allowing the cause of his death to be probed honestly and in not giving the deceased and the family rightful dignity guaranteed as a Human right.

Adv. Rodrigues has sought that the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police be directed to forthwith explain as to what steps they are taking to ensure a proper investigation into this most foul alleged murder.