Congress Candidate for Panaji by-polls, Girish Chodankar today dared Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to fight the byelections as a common citizen by resigning from Chief Ministership and also as Rajya Sabha MP.

“I am contesting as a simple worker of the Congress party. Parrikar is the Chief Minister and the Rajya Sabha MP. This is not a level playing field. If Parrikar has the courage, he should contest the election by resigning as CM & RS MP, ” said Girish.