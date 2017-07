A full fledge police station at Zuarinagar will be priority said, newly elected Sarpanch of Sancoale panchayat, Girish Pillay on Saturday after being elected unopposed. He thanked Cortalim MLA Alina Saldnha for her immense support. He will make the panchayat corruption free, he said hinting at the working of the former Panchayat body. Meanwhile Nandini Desai was also elected as the deputy sarpanch. Both the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch were elected unopposed.