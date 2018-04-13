Goa Congress Leader Girish Chodankar today slammed TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai for claiming that the black hole plasma technology for garbage disposal at Sonsodo dump had received Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) nod when in reality the project had not received NOC from the pollution control body.

“GSPCB has not given nod to the black hole Plasma technology process. The Bio Remediation process which started last year in 2017 was also without GSPCB NOC,” said Girish.

“Can the Minister come clear on 9 Cr spent in 7 months?” he asked.

Chodankar also demanded action against all concerned.

TCP minister Vijai Sardesai had informed in the last week of March 2018 that the government and the pollution control board had given a go-ahead to set up ‘Black Hole’- a US patented waste disposal machine, which operates on plasma heat technology for disposing off the garbage dump at Sonsodo.