Digital Goa-Goa IT Professionals (GITP) has welcomes the move by Salcete village panchayats of Rumdamoll Davorlim, Chandor Cavorim and Sarzora of providing NOCs for setting up mobile towers in their villages.

“In the new age of connectivity, no Goan village can afford to remain disconnected from the rest of the world due to unjustified fears and misinformation of radiation. Mobile connectivity is a lifesaver and should be encouraged. We hope several other village panchayats will follow suit”, states the press communique by GITP.