Goa Human Rights Commission(GHRC) has directed the state government to give adequate and final compensation to the members of the Vanarmare Tribal Community whose huts where demolished by miscreants in October last year.

The commission has also directed that appropriate toilet facility be provided to the community.

Ponda police have also been directed to take appropriate steps to expedite investigation and file report preferably within 3 months. GHRC has also told the state government to submit action taken report within 3 months.