Passengers can now enjoy a panoramic view of the picturesque Konkan landscapes while sitting comfortably on their reclining chairs. The train also has an observation lounge at the back of the coach.The Railways flagged off the glass-roofed, air-conditoned Vistadome coach on the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express from Monday.The coach is attached as the last coach to the train that left its initiating station, Dadar, on Monday morning at 5.15am.