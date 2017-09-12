The fifth Kaju India-2017, a global cashew sumit organised by Cashew Export Promotion Council, would be held from September 17 to 19 in Goa.
More than 450 delegates including 30 from foreign countries had already registered for the event that would be held with the theme ‘Tradition of Trust and Commitment to Taste’, Council Chairman P Sundran told reporters here today.
