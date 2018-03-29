Goa Medical College(GMC) and Hospital will have a separate counter called Arogya Mitra for patients from Sindhudurga district of Maharashtra from coming Monday.

“Maharashtra government will reimburse the fees of the patients from Sindhudurg to the Goa government . Patients from there will have to come with their ration cards at GMC,” informed Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane.

Public health act will be amended the minister informed.

Foreigners will be charged 100 percent i.e. the actual cost of the treatment.

“Through all these measures GMC Hospital is likely to earn annual income of Rs 12 Crore,” Rane opined.