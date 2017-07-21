Government will curtail the practice followed by nurses from GMC of taking long leaves for joining jobs abroad said Health Minister Viswajit Rane in assembly. We will be very judicious while giving such leaves because it is creating problem for functioning of Goa Medical College & Hospital he added.

Out of 1347 Nurses in GMC 98 % are Goans the Minister informed. 344 of the Nurses have been appointed on contract by the department.

Special courses for nursing in child care and cardiology will be started soon with Bsc as prequalification Rane said.