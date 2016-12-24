All the patient attendants and sweepers of Goa Medical College(GMC) will strike work indefinitely from Friday 30 Dec from 8am onwards till such time that that government issues the requisite orders or notifications to stop the recoveries of extra payment given to the Class III and Class IV employees.

Recoveries of the extra payment given to Class III and Class IV employees have been initiated by the state government. The Goa Government Employees Association(GGEA) had given a 21 days strike notice against the recoveries on 6 Dec 2016.