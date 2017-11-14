Goa govt today signed agreement with Colour Con firm for setting up state-of-the-art machinery worth Rs 80 lakh which can perform blood tests of 29 different parameters within 2. The machinery will be installed in March next year, says Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Referring to his decision to charge non goan patients in govt hospitals he said “We will not take pressure. Every non Goan has to pay in Goan govt hospitals from Dec 1”. When asked about Sindhudurga patients, he said we can assist them for scheme but no free treatment will be given to them.