Home News GMC to set up Regional Cancer Centre soon News GMC to set up Regional Cancer Centre soon By Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 10 :34 pm Goa Govt decides to sign MoU with Centre in next 8 days to establish Regional Cancer Centre at GMC. Rs 45 cr are sanctioned by the Centre for setting up of this Centre. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Youth dies in fatal accident at Sattari Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 10 :37 pm Govt to re-measure distance to liquor outlets on highway using approachable road as criteria Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 7 :23 pm International writers to be roped in to counter negative publicity to brand Goa Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 7 :14 pm Godinho asks NH authorities to close rupture on divider Nr Valis Junction at Dabolim Team Digital Goa - June 22, 2017, 4 :57 pm