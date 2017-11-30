-Delhi is the most unsafe place for foreigners in the country, while West Bengal witnessed highest number of crimes committed by them last year, according to a report released by National Crime Record Bureau on Thursday.

NCRB data reveals around 40 per cent of the crimes were reported against foreigners in 2016 in Delhi and 42 per cent of crimes were committed by them in West Bengal.

The NCRB breakdown reveals that total of 382 cases of crime against foreign nationals were reported in the country. Out of the total cases reported, 154 cases were lodged in the national capital, followed by 38 in Maharashtra, 33 in Puducherry and 22 in Goa.