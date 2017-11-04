The Goa Against Coal on Saturday slammed the Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida for their remarks on pollution reduction in Vasco. The convenor of CAG Custodio D’ Souza said that, “the CM must have been given wrong information by his MLAs and Goa State Pollution Control Board. If he really wants to check on the pollution level he should come and stay in Vasco city and face what Vascoietes are facing.” On the other hand D’Souza took Almeida to task saying that the MLA wants our rivers to be dredged but he is unaware that it will badly affect the marine life. We have done his job of stopping illegal dredging at MPT and we will even go to Delhi to stop river dredging.