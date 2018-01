A Mig29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy veered off the runway and crashed at Goa’s Dabolim Airport on Wednesday. The trainee pilot ejected to safety, and the airport was shut down as firefighters attempted to douse the flames, the Indian Navy said.Flight operations resumed at the airport after being shutdown for about an hour. A Navy spokesperson said only three flights were diverted.The Goa airport operates from the naval base INS Hansa.