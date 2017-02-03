All polling staff with EVMs and police force have reached the 1642 polling stations across state.

“In 2012, 83 % voting was recorded. This time we will target 88 % turnout. But looks like it will cross 90 %,” said additional CEO Narayan Navti.

The voting will go on from 7am in the morning to 5pm in the evening.

“Before the VVPAT and EVM machines are used a mock poll will be conducted by polling officers in the morning. At 6 am all polling agents are called on polling stations,” he added.



CEO Kunal has reiterated that voting using VVPAT will be completely confidential and no other person other than the voter will be able to see the image on the VVPAT machine.