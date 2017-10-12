Goa has a dubious distinction of figuring amongst the top nine states of India in leprosy prevalence rate. The current average prevalence rate of leprosy in Goa is 1.1 per 10000 as opposed to the national prevalence rate of 0.81 per 10,000, according to National Health Profile, 2017 data. In fact Goa is one amongst the 9 states in India having higher than 1 case per 10,000 prevalence rate. Total 113 leprosy cases were detected in 11 months ending July 2017 in Goa. In six months from April to September 2016, 79,000 leprosy cases were detected across India.

Leprosy Case Detection Campaign (LCDC) campaign will be conducted in the state from November 6 -19,2017 by State Health Society(leprosy), Directorate of Health Services, Panaji.