Facts at a Glance- Goa Assembly Elections -2017
| (Date of Poll 04.02.2017 )
|S.No.
|
Item
| 40 Number of Assembly Constituencies going on poll
|1
|Total Electors (as per the roll published on 19/01/2017)
|Male
|546742
|Female
|564142
|Total
|1110884
|2
|Total number of candidates
|251
|3
|Total number of female candidates
|19
|4
|No. & Name of the Assembly Constituency with maximum number of candidates
|35- Velim Assembly Constituency. 12 Nos. Candidates.
|5
|No. & Name of the Assembly Constituency with minimum number of candidates
|08 – Calangute Assembly Constituency. 03 Nos. Candidates.
|6
|Assembly constituency where more than one women candidate
|27- Cortalim and 32-Benaulim. 3 Nos. Women Candidates in AC.
|7
|Party-wise list of candidates
|BJP
|36
|INC
|37
|NCP
|17
|Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party
|25
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|01
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|03
|Communist Party of India
|02
|Goa Forward Party
|04
|Goa Praja Party
|03
|Goa Su-Raj Party
|08
|Goa Suraksha Manch
|05
|Goa Vikas Party
|05
|Niz Goenkar Revolution Front
|02
|Samajwadi Janata Party (Chandra Shekhar)
|01
|Shivsena
|03
|United Goans Party
|02
|AAP
|39
|Independents
|58
|Total
|251
|8
|Number of EVMs to be used in the Election
|1642 + 200 (Reserve***) = 1842
|9
|Largest Assembly Constituency area wise
|39-Sanguem.
|10
|Largest Assembly Constituency Electorate wise
|25-Vasco-da-Gama.
|11
|Smallest Assembly Constituency Electorate wise
|14-St. Andre
|12
|Number and name of Assembly Constituencies where there is straight contest.
|Nil’
|13
|Polling Station
|1642
|***
Five reserve per constituency 5 x 40 = 200.
PIB/Panaji