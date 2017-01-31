Facts at a Glance- Goa Assembly Elections -2017 

 (Date of Poll 04.02.2017 )

 
S.No.  

Item

  40 Number of Assembly Constituencies going on poll

 
1 Total Electors (as per the roll published on 19/01/2017)
Male 546742
Female 564142
Total 1110884
2 Total number of candidates 251
3 Total number of female candidates 19
4 No. & Name of the Assembly Constituency with maximum number of candidates 35- Velim Assembly Constituency.  12 Nos. Candidates.
5 No. & Name of the Assembly Constituency with minimum number of candidates 08 – Calangute Assembly Constituency.  03 Nos. Candidates.
6 Assembly constituency where more than one women candidate 27- Cortalim and 32-Benaulim. 3 Nos. Women Candidates in AC.
7 Party-wise list of candidates BJP 36
INC 37
              NCP 17
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party           25
Ambedkarite Party of India 01
Bahujan Mukti Party 03
Communist Party of India 02
Goa Forward Party 04
Goa Praja Party 03
Goa Su-Raj Party 08 
Goa Suraksha Manch 05
Goa Vikas Party 05
Niz Goenkar Revolution Front 02
Samajwadi Janata Party (Chandra Shekhar) 01
Shivsena 03 
United Goans Party 02 
AAP           39 
Independents           58
Total           251
8 Number of EVMs to be used in the Election 1642 + 200 (Reserve***) = 1842
9 Largest Assembly Constituency area wise 39-Sanguem.
10 Largest Assembly Constituency Electorate wise 25-Vasco-da-Gama.
11 Smallest Assembly Constituency Electorate wise 14-St. Andre
12 Number and name of Assembly Constituencies where there is straight contest. Nil’
13 Polling Station 1642
*** 

Five reserve per constituency 5 x 40 = 200.

 

 

PIB/Panaji

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY