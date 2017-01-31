(Date of Poll 04.02.2017 )

S.No. Item 40 Number of Assembly Constituencies going on poll

1 Total Electors (as per the roll published on 19/01/2017)

Male 546742

Female 564142

Total 1110884

2 Total number of candidates 251

3 Total number of female candidates 19

4 No. & Name of the Assembly Constituency with maximum number of candidates 35- Velim Assembly Constituency. 12 Nos. Candidates.

5 No. & Name of the Assembly Constituency with minimum number of candidates 08 – Calangute Assembly Constituency. 03 Nos. Candidates.

6 Assembly constituency where more than one women candidate 27- Cortalim and 32-Benaulim. 3 Nos. Women Candidates in AC.

7 Party-wise list of candidates BJP 36

INC 37

NCP 17

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party 25

Ambedkarite Party of India 01

Bahujan Mukti Party 03

Communist Party of India 02

Goa Forward Party 04

Goa Praja Party 03

Goa Su-Raj Party 08

Goa Suraksha Manch 05

Goa Vikas Party 05

Niz Goenkar Revolution Front 02

Samajwadi Janata Party (Chandra Shekhar) 01

Shivsena 03

United Goans Party 02

AAP 39

Independents 58

Total 251

8 Number of EVMs to be used in the Election 1642 + 200 (Reserve***) = 1842

9 Largest Assembly Constituency area wise 39-Sanguem.

10 Largest Assembly Constituency Electorate wise 25-Vasco-da-Gama.

11 Smallest Assembly Constituency Electorate wise 14-St. Andre

12 Number and name of Assembly Constituencies where there is straight contest. Nil’

13 Polling Station 1642