Goa Assembly today unanimously passed the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who also holds the Finance portfolio expressing hope that the state would not face any major losses under the new tax regime.

Excerpts of CMs Speech in the state legislative assembly after tabling the bill

▪ GST will simplify the tax structure. Several taxes such as the entertainment tax, value-added tax and additional Customs duty etc. in force now will be done away with after the GST is enforced. It will bring relief to people across sections, including the business community .

▪ Goa will not face any major loss after the implementation of the GST. Even if we suffer any losses, states will be compensated for next 5 years by centre by the Union government.

▪ During the first year of the implementation of the GST, Goa will gain around Rs 600-1,000 crore due to the implementation of the new tax regime.

▪ The GST will force losses to the tune of Rs 700-800 crore on the state exchequer, but Goa will gain Rs 12,000 crore through new tax regime.

▪ Goa has reasonable or lesser taxes as compared to the rest of the country due to which the implementation of GST would become easier for it.

▪ Hotel bills on food will be reduced.

▪ GST is going to be a boon to several sectors including tourism, which is one of the prominent industries in the state.

▪ Businesses above 50 lakh turnover need to be compulsorily register CM said.

▪ 18,000 small traders who registered with the state government would be educated about it (GST) by holding camps in the month of June this year.

▪ Special camps for traders will also be held between May 15 to 22 this year.

▪ Workshop on GST for MLAs on 23 May

The Parliament had on April 6 passed four legislations to pave the way for nationwide roll-out of GST from July 1.

Opposition also supported the implementation of GST bill while cautioning the government over its financial implications. “There will be teething problems in implementing this new tax but it is going to be a revolutionary movement for the state,” Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat said.