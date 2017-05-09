Home News Goa Assembly unanimously passes GST bill 2016 News Goa Assembly unanimously passes GST bill 2016 By Team Digital Goa - May 9, 2017, 5 :08 pm Goa Assembly unanimously passed the Goods & Service Tax Bill (GST) 2016. The state expects to get extra revenue of Rs 500 crore after GST implementation. Centre will share 50% of Rs 2400 cr revenue collected in Goa. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Assembly unanimously passes the GST Bill 2016 Team Digital Goa - May 9, 2017, 4 :04 pm 2 arrested for impersonating NEET candidates at Vasco centre Team Digital Goa - May 8, 2017, 12 :11 pm Mining corridors to decongest roads to come up in 3 years Team Digital Goa - May 8, 2017, 12 :09 pm Spotted Dirt on Beaches? Whatsapp 9225580100 Team Digital Goa - May 8, 2017, 12 :07 pm