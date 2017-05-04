Beef traders in Goa on Wednesday demanded police protection, alleging they were being attacked while transporting beef or beef waste by self-styled local “gau rakshaks” (cow vigilantes). Addressing a press conference here, Manna Bepari, President of the Qureshi Meat Traders Association of Goa, said that the association had also appealed to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, requesting him to put such vigilante groups under surveillance. “We have FDA (Food and Drugs Administration), health and municipality licences, unlike in Uttar Pradesh. Despite this, they are trying to replicate what is happening in that state. We will never allow this to happen. We want Goa government…Chief Minister to protect us,” Bepari told reporters.