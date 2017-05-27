On the backfoot over delay in action against Goa’s mine-owners accused of partly orchestrating a Rs 35,000-crore illegal mining scam, state BJP President Vinay Tendulkar on Friday justified the delay using Laloo Prasad’s fodder scam case as defence. Asked to respond to allegations by the Congress that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shielding errant mine-owners indicted by Justice M.B. Shah Commission, Tendulkar said: “You will know for how many years Laloo Prasad’s case dragged. Whether it is fodder scam or other cases, they are going on even now after so many years.”