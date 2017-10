THE LIVE MUSIC PROJECT (TLMP) Presents

“THE GOA BLUES BABAS”

LIVE IN CONCERT at

Firefly – Goan Bistro Bar, Benaulim – South Goa.

EVERY TUESDAY – 7.30pm Onwards.

Line-up

Fabian Jones – Blues Harp, Guitar, Vocals

Mac Dourado – Keys, Guitar, Vocals

Brian Bones – Bass

Carlyle Raphael Van Jour – Drums, Vocals

*FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC – PLEASE COME EARLY!

Contribution Rs 200/-

Spread the word & bring your friends along. Please share the event page if you can, Thanks:)

https://www.facebook.com/events/153155235278473/?ti=cl

COME, SUPPORT THE ARTS | ARTIST | MUSIC | PROJECT.

CHEERS!

Music – Love – Peace

Call For Info & Table Reservations:

Darryl +91 98815 68756

Vinesh +91 93235 90051

Donovan +919822123535