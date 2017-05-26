Home Breaking News Goa Board declared SSC results. Total of 18,766 appeared out of which... Goa Board declared SSC results. Total of 18,766 appeared out of which 17,193 passed with pass percentage of 91.57%. Boys – 91.18%, Girls – 91.94% By Team Digital Goa - May 26, 2017, 12 :14 pm Goa Board declared SSC results. Total of 18,766 appeared out of which 17,193 passed with pass percentage of 91.57%. Boys – 91.18%, Girls – 91.94% - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS 91.57 students pass SSC results, recording highest ever Team Digital Goa - May 25, 2017, 12 :49 pm Earmarking 2.5% of CRF for development of water ways will benefit Goa -CM Team Digital Goa - May 25, 2017, 12 :47 pm HC order proves manipulations in Panchayat Poll process : Congress Team Digital Goa - May 25, 2017, 12 :44 pm No danger of water pollution as of now– MPT Team Digital Goa - May 25, 2017, 12 :43 pm