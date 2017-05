Goa and Chinese province of Zhejiang today expressed willingness to boost tourism ties between the two regions.”Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar proposed furthering tourism ties with China during an interaction with Zhu Chen, Mayor of Lishui city in Zhejiang province, and his delegation in Panaji,” a state tourism department spokesman said.The ten-member delegation, led by Zhu, is in Goa as part of a four-day official visit to India.