Goa’s Roman Catholic Church has asked its followers to fervently pray for the good health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital since February 15 for pancreas-related ailment.

In a statement here, Goa’s Archbishop Filip Neri Ferrao asked Goa’s Catholics to “pray for the fast recovery of our ailing Chief Minister”.

He has also appealed to the community to raise fervent prayers for Parrikar’s good health