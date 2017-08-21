The Shiv Sena today said Manohar Parrikar should have resigned as Goa Chief Minister before contesting the August 23 Panaji bypoll to ensure a level- playing field for the other candidates in the fray. Parrikar, the BJP candidate in the by-election, is pitted against the Congress’ Girish Chodankar and the Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) nominee, Anand Shirodkar. The Sena, which is part of the BJP-led ruling coalitions in Maharashtra and at the Centre, is supporting the GSM in the bypoll. Parrikar was not an MLA when he was appointed the Goa chief minister in March this year.