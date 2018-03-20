21st March 2018 & 22nd March 2018

Annual Exhibition and Kala Utsav 2018 at Goa College of Art. Inauguration on 22nd March 2018 at 3.00 p.m. Exhibition open till April 6, 2018

23rd March 2018

Today : Ex. Students meet with special musical programe

‘SOUND OF CINEMA’ at 3.00 p.m.

24th March 2018

Today : Parents’ meet with special musical programe

‘SOUND OF CINEMA’ at 3.00 p.m.

26th to 28th March 2018

Exhibition is on view till April 6, 2018. Come and experience exquisite artwork of students.

