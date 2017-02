Based on intelligence inputs and passengers profiling, Air Intelligence Unit of Goa Customs today seized 2 kg of Gold worth Rs. 54.28 lakhs from a native of Kerela today.

The passenger arrived at Goa aiport from Dubai by Air India flight no AI 994 at 04.30 am. He had concealed the gold in the front pocket of his handbag.

The passenger has been arrested and gold has been seized. Further investigation is under process.