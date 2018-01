The Air Intelligece Unit of Goa Customs on Monday intercepted two passangers one trying to board Oman Air to go to Dubai and other trying to go to Mumbai in the same flight. On searching their baggage they found 43,70,000 foreign currency in rupee, dhiram and dollars. The international passanger had asked domestic passanger to try to divert the mind of the customs and had kept 5 lakh foreign currency in his bag. Both are originally from Mumbai.