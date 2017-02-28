Home Breaking News Goa Customs seized gold worth Rs 31 lakh from Kerala native at... Goa Customs seized gold worth Rs 31 lakh from Kerala native at Dabolim airport By Team Digital Goa - February 28, 2017, 11 :51 am Goa Customs seized gold worth Rs 31 lakh from Kerala native at Dabolim airport NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mandatory Goa Assembly Session Wound Up In 5 Minutes Team Digital Goa - February 28, 2017, 3 :52 pm Goa Customs Seizes Gold Worth 31.59 Lakh From Kerala Native Team Digital Goa - February 28, 2017, 11 :23 am Usgao Villagers Demand Revoking of Construction License Given To MRF Extension Project Team Digital Goa - February 26, 2017, 10 :45 pm Plans Afoot To Merge Goa RSS prant with original RSS Team Digital Goa - February 26, 2017, 10 :28 pm