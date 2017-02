Goa Customs today arrested 36 yrs old Kerala native with 10 bars of 10 tola gold worth Rs 31.59 lakh at Dabolim airport.

He was travelling from Dubai in Air India flight and has been arrested. This is a second major gold haul at Dabolim airport within a fortnight. Meanwhile, Goa Customs also seized cigarettes worth Rs 1.16 lakhs from a passenger arrived from Oman.