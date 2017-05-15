Air Intelligence Unit of Goa customs seized gold worth Rs 18.63 lakh from a UP native who was on Sharjah to Goa flight.

The customs intercepted an international passenger who is a native of Sharanpur , Uttar Pradesh who was travelling via Air Arabia Flight G9 492 and recovered 6 ten tola gold bars worth 18.63 lakh concealed in the battery compartment of LED search lights kept in his checked in baggage.

This is the eight seizure case made by the Air Intelligence unit’s team at Dabolim Airport since April 2017.