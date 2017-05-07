Home News Goa Dairy elections on Sunday News Goa Dairy elections on Sunday By Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 12 :00 pm The polling for electing board of directors of Goa Dairy is scheduled on May 7. Madhav Sahakari, who is the fray with his 12 member panel which includes 8 from existing BoD today charged the opposite panel of helping Sumul to set up base in Goa. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Medical students in Goa will have to execute one-year bond Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :58 am GSPCB deferred hearing into granting consent to 12 mines of Sonshi Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :57 am MMC to remind Collector about stopping coal transport by road Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :55 am Goa police ‘distressed’ by ‘unintentional’ dialling of 112 Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :53 am