In coming five years we are targeting milk procurement to go up to one lakh from today’s 75,000 per day said Madhav Sahakari, Chairman, Goa Dairy at a press briefing with his newly elected board of directors.

As part of value addition Goa dairy is shortly coming with pan masala ice cream, he informed.

The entry of Sumul will have no effect on Goa dairy, we are protecting the interest of milk farmers, customers and dairy employees added Sahakari.

A new 12-member board of directors for the Goa Dairy has been elected unopposed for a five-year term consisting of Madhav Sahakari, Ajay Desai, Babu Komarpant, Baburao Desai, Dhanajay Desai, Gurudas Parab, Naresh Malik, Rajendra Sawal, Rajesh Phaldesai, Ulhas Sinari, Vijaykumar Patil and Vithoba Desai.

The Goa State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as ‘Goa Dairy’, has a total 165 village-level milk supplying societies as its members