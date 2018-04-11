Goa Dairy Chairman Madhav Sahakari is in limbo as 8 out of the 11 directors of Goa Dairy today moved no trust motion against him. The move came post the suspension of the dairy’s managing director (MD) N C Sawant by Sahakari yesterday.

Sawant refused to vacate the seat stating that he has not yet received his suspension order.

On Monday, Sahakari had alleged that there has been misappropriation of around 8 crore rupees at the Dairy through manipulation of the tendering process for procuring several machineries and equipment at the dairy.

The Co-operation department has ordered an inquiry into the machinery procuring matter through a Charter Accountant.