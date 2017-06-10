The Goa Education department has decided to re-print a page of the second standard Marathi book, which carried garbled text of the national anthem. “It has been decided to re-print one page of the book which had errors and circulate it to all the schools,” a senior official attached to the State Education department told PTI today. The erroneous printing on the page had cut off the some lines of anthem leaving it incomplete, he said. The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has now ordered printing of 13,000 copies of a page which had the error, he said